Missing girl, 14, found after Leicestershire Police appeal
A 14-year-old girl who went missing for three days has been found safe and well, police have said.
Before being found, the teenager was last seen in Earl Shilton, near Hinckley, in Leicestershire, on Wednesday evening.
Leicestershire Police launched an appeal after concerns were raised about her welfare.
The force thanked people for sharing its appeal and providing information about her whereabouts.
