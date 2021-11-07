Leicester man stabbed after gang of seven break into house
- Published
A man was stabbed and shot with a pellet gun after a seven-strong gang broke into a house in Leicester, police have said.
The men were armed with baseball bats, a knife and a BB gun when they entered the property on Glenfield Road at 02:24 GMT on Sunday.
Leicestershire Police said the victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
The force said two other people inside the house were hurt but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
It is believed the suspects left the property, near to Fosse Recreation Ground, headed towards Franche Road and fled in a van.
Det Sgt Joanna Elliott said officers were trying to establish the "full circumstances of this incident".
"This includes analysing CCTV, searching the scene and speaking to witnesses," she said.
Police have also been in the area to offer reassurance to residents.
They are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and for any CCTV and dashcam footage from the area.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.