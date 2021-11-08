Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse
- Published
The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse.
The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times.
The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire road, shows members of the Cottesmore Hunt.
The BBC has contacted the hunt for a comment.
'Really upsetting'
In a statement to ITV, it said it did not condone the actions shown in the video "under any circumstances".
"We will be reminding all of our supporters that this will not be tolerated," it added.
The RSPCA said the footage was "really upsetting".
"We will always look into complaints made to us about animal welfare," a spokesperson for the charity added.
"We would urge anyone with first-hand information about this incident to contact us on 0300 123 4999."
The video, which was posted on Sunday morning, has been condemned on social media, including by celebrities such as Judy Murray, Russell Tovey and John Bishop - who described it as "inexcusable".
One Twitter user, Paul Fitzgerald, wrote: "Absolutely no excuses for this behaviour. I've had horses all my life, this is not acceptable ever."
Another, Janice Clare, said: "Truly shocking, I am a horse owner and am appalled at this footage. How can you build trust with your equine friend if you treat it like this?"
Wildlife expert and broadcaster Chris Packham also called on the RSPCA to "urgently investigate" what he described as "appalling abuse".
The Hunting Office - a national body - said: "The Hunting Office expects the highest level of animal welfare at all times - both on and off the hunting field - and condemns the actions taken by this individual, who is not a member of the hunting associations."
Leicestershire Police added they were aware of the footage and offered their assistance to the RSPCA, should it be required.
