Loughborough bus drivers strike action called off after pay offer
More than 50 bus drivers have called off planned strike action after accepting a new pay offer.
Last month Kinchbus drivers on services in Loughborough and the East Midlands voted to back strike action after a pay offer described as "derisory".
Trade union Unite said the new offer would see drivers with less than six months of service receive 8.5% pay rises.
Drivers with more than six months' service will get a 5.3% rise.
'Fantastic victory'
The pay offer will see a driver's basic pay increase from £10.64 an hour to £11.20, meaning drivers working a standard 39-hour week will earn an additional £1,100 each year.
New starters will see rates rise from £10.14 per hour to £11.
Kinchbus said it "has been reviewing its pay structure to address the widespread shortage of professional drivers".
Managing director Jeff Counsell said the rises "will ensure Kinchbus is an attractive place to join, to drive and to stay".
"The whole of the UK bus industry has been experiencing difficulties in recruiting, training and retaining drivers," he said.
"It is impacting operators' ability to run a full service.
"Our customers are not yet back to pre-Covid levels, but we want to thank our drivers for their hard work and we trust this pay rise is welcome recognition that they are our most valuable asset."
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the pay offer was "a fantastic victory" for the drivers.
"By standing together they have ensured Kinchbus tabled an inflation-busting pay deal which was much improved on the initial offer," she said.
