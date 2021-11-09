Teacher suspended over anti-hunt campaigners' viral horse kick video
- Published
A teacher has been suspended in connection with a video showing a woman kicking and hitting a horse.
Footage shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs they say shows members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire has been viewed more than two million times.
Mowbray Education Trust, based in Leicestershire, said staff member Sarah Moulds "has been suspended pending formal investigations".
The RSPCA said it was investigating.
Ms Moulds has also been removed from a volunteering role she carried out for the Pony Club.
A spokesman said it the organisation was "aware of the video circulating showing unacceptable treatment of a pony and we wholeheartedly condemn this behaviour".
"The welfare of horses and ponies is of the utmost importance to the Pony Club," they said.
The video, which was posted on Sunday morning, has been condemned on social media, including by celebrities such as Judy Murray, Russell Tovey and John Bishop - who described it as "inexcusable".
The Cottesmore Hunt told the BBC they "strongly disapprove of any such actions" and "will deal with it in an appropriate manner".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.