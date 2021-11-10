Melton man given life sentence for street hammer attack
- Published
A man has been jailed after attacking another man in the street with a hammer.
Simon Vaughan, 48, approached his victim, demanded money and attacked him with the tool in Bentley Street, Melton Mowbray in October 2019, police said.
His 60-year-old victim spent four days in hospital with a significant head injury.
At Leicester Crown Court, Vaughan was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 16 years.
Vaughan, formerly of Main Road, Asfordby Valley, Melton Mowbray, was convicted of wounding, intimidation and two counts of blackmail earlier this year.
Nottinghamshire Police said he had been arrested in a nearby street shortly after the attack, at about 09:15 GMT on 31 October 2019.
Sgt Sam Bates said: "This was a particularly nasty incident which took place in broad daylight and left a man seriously injured.
"I am pleased with the result which I hope will reassure and comfort the victim knowing that justice has been done."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.