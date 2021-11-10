Historic Leicester department store reopens as aparthotel
One of Leicester's oldest department stores has been converted into an aparthotel and restaurant.
The Grade II listed building - on the corner of Market and Belvoir Street - was designed by architect Isaac Barradale in the 1800s.
Until 1962, it was home to Joseph Johnson's department store before being taken over by retailer Fenwick, which closed in 2017.
It was officially reopened on Tuesday as The Gresham after a £17m refit.
The 121-room aparthotel also includes a bar, gym, fitness suite and conference facilities.
The project, by developer Aimrok Holdings, was part-funded by an £8.2m loan from Maslow Capital and a £4m Growing Places Fund through the Leicester and Leicestershire Enterprise Partnership (LLEP).
Mark Copson, director of Aimrok Holdings and The Gresham, said the building was having a "positive impact".
"After such a challenging couple of years thwarted by the pandemic, we are very excited to be welcoming our first guests," he said.
"The Gresham already seems to be having a positive impact on the area and we intend for it to become, and remain an active part of the local community for many years to come."
David Illingworth, Fenwick's store manager for 21 years, told BBC Radio Leicester coming back to the building was "unbelievable".
He said: "When I first had my tour of the store by Mr John Fenwick, he showed me round and two floors up, I went in stock rooms and I said to Mr John, 'there's fireplaces in the stock rooms'.
"He said this is where the staff used to live, they had to pay to work here, so isn't it strange? Here we are in 2021, looking at rooms which I must admit are slightly different.
"I shall never forget one of the signs in one of the rooms which said 'no cooking in bedrooms, anybody found doing so will be fined a shilling'.
"Everything goes in a circle, and it's back to where it was."
