Dangerous driving arrest after girl, 13, struck by van
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to the collision near the junction of the A47 Uppingham Road and Downing Drive in Evington just before 08:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The girl's injuries are not life-threatening, the force added.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and remains in custody.
Police said Uppingham Road remained shut on the county-side of the Downing Drive junction.
East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed a call was received at 07:46 GMT.
"The caller reported a collision between a car and a pedestrian," a spokeswoman said.
"We sent two crewed ambulances and the air ambulance was also in attendance. We transported one patient to Queen's Medical Centre via land ambulance."