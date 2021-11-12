Rutland man jailed after victim records sexual assault
A man who harassed a woman with messages from fake accounts before luring her to his house and sexually assaulting her has been jailed.
Leicestershire Police said Daniel Storer, 22, embarked on a 10-month "premeditated" campaign before attacking the victim in December 2020.
The woman managed to make an audio recording of the attack, which she handed to police.
Storer admitted two counts of sexual assault at Leicester Crown Court.
He also pleaded guilty to putting a person in fear of violence by stalking and was sentenced to four years in prison on 5 November.
'Extremely terrifying ordeal'
Police said Storer, of Wilkes Gardens in Uppingham, Rutland, created a number of fake social media accounts to make contact with the victim.
This included stealing the identities of real people, as he pretended to be a police officer, paramedic and from a law firm while making false stories.
The force said messages included attempting to encourage the victim to send sexual images of herself, which she did not respond to.
Storer used further fake messages to lure the victim to his home where he attacked her.
Det Con Ken Huddart paid tribute to the woman for her bravery.
"Her instinct to record the attack during what must have been an extremely terrifying ordeal and her co-operation with us since was paramount in helping us to secure this conviction," he said.
"The false accounts and messages were planned by Storer over a significant period of time and caused much distress to the victim."
Storer must also serve an extended three-year licence period once released, is subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and was issued with a restraining order banning him from contacting the victim.
He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
