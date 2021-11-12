Large fire breaks out at Walkers crisp factory in Leicester
Crews are tackling a large fire at a Walkers crisp factory, with staff forced to evacuate.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said crews across the county were called to the blaze in Leycroft Road, Leicester, at 10:43 GMT on Friday.
The call stated the factory was "filling with smoke", with a "possible fire on the roof", the fire service said.
A spokesperson confirmed no casualties had been reported.
Walkers has been contacted for a comment.
The manufacturer, based in the city, confirmed last month supplies of crisps had been disrupted by an IT upgrade.
Nationwide disruption is expected to continue for a few more weeks, with empty shelves seen in a number of shops.
The firm said it was prioritising production of its most popular flavours, including ready salted, cheese and onion, salt and vinegar, as well as Quavers and Wotsits.
