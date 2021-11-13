'Large bang' heard in Leicester flat fire
Firefighters tackled a flat fire in Leicester after someone heard a "large bang" and reported smelling gas.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said they had put out the flames in a first floor flat on New Walk.
They were called at about 10:20 GMT on Saturday and neighbouring buildings were evacuated. Gas and electricity supplies to the area were cut off.
A spokesman said the people inside are accounted for but one person was taken to hospital with superficial burns.
The cause of the fire, which was brought under control by midday, will now be investigated.
