Leicester stabbing: Man is charged with murder after 20-year-old dies
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old who died after being stabbed.
Kieron Moore was found fatally injured in Marriott Road, Leicester, shortly before midnight on Friday and died a short time later, police said.
His family described him as "a beloved son and an amazing brother".
Mason Mills, 23, of Boulter Crescent in Wigston, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A 30-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of murder has been released and will face no further action.
Five other men - two aged 34 and three aged 32, 30 and 19 - who were arrested on suspicion of affray have been released under investigation.
Paying tribute to Mr Moore his family said: "Kieron was a beloved son and an amazing brother.
"He was the coolest uncle and the greatest friend.
"He will be deeply missed by all."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.