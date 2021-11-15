Walkers factory fire in Leicester found to be accidental
- Published
An investigation into the cause of a fire at a Walkers crisp factory has found it was accidental and caused by work being done to the building.
Staff were evacuated from the factory on Bursom Road in Leicester on Friday morning.
Walkers said the fire broke out in the roof of the building and was brought under control by firefighters.
Nobody was injured and the firm said it was working to determine the extent of damage to the building.
It added it was too early to say whether it would cause any disruption to production.
A Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental due to work being carried out on the roof.
"Fire investigation is continuing, and extent of the damage will be known once fire investigation is complete."
Last month, the manufacturer confirmed supplies of crisps had been disrupted by an IT upgrade, leaving some shop shelves empty.
The firm said it was prioritising production of its most popular flavours, with issues expected to continue for several more weeks.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.