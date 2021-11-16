Trailer and van found four tonnes overweight on M1
- Published
A van and trailer that was nearly four tonnes overweight has been stopped on the M1.
Police said the vehicle had scaffolding planks strapped to the roof, while the trailer also had planks stacked seven layers deep.
It was stopped by Leicestershire Police on the southbound side near junction 24 just after 19:00 GMT on Monday.
Officers said the vehicle was taken off the road and a ticket issued to the driver.
'Trunk road'
They also thanked National Highways staff who first spotted the vehicle, saying it was a "great example of multi-agency working".
The two organisations also took the opportunity to swap jokes, with officers stating "wood you believe" and the agency responding with "I think the driver must have misunderstood what a trunk road is".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.