Firm fined after accident on rail line leaves driver trapped
- Published
A rail maintenance company has been fined £600,000 after a lifting machine fell over, trapping the driver.
Amey Rail Ltd was conducting work near Market Harborough, Leicestershire, when the overloaded vehicle toppled onto tracks.
The Office of Road and Rail said the firm had made basic errors and it was "sheer luck" no-one was seriously hurt.
Amey admitted health and safety breaches at a hearing at Leicester Magistrates' Court.
Miscommunication problems
The Office of Road and Rail (ORR) said work was taking place on the Midland Main Line in the early hours of 21 October 2018 when the rail-road excavator fell onto its side.
Workers kicked out the toughened glass windscreen to rescue the driver, who suffered minor injuries.
The ORR's investigation found a late change in the equipment meant the vehicle used had inadequate lifting capacity for the planned works.
A reduction in the planned weight to be moved was not managed or communicated correctly, inspectors said.
Safety systems on board the machine were also ignored and safety systems disabled, they found.
'Basic errors'
ORR's HM Chief Inspector of Railways, Ian Prosser, said: "The risks of failing to comply with the lifting regulations are well known throughout the industry and clearly foreseeable.
"In this case basic errors were made and it is by sheer luck that no-one was seriously hurt."
On 12 November Amey Rail Ltd admitted a charge of failing to ensure lifting operations with equipment under its control were properly planned, supervised and carried out under the 1974 Heath and Safety Act.
A spokesman for the company said: "We regret that this incident took place. The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, supply chain partners and the public is our top priority.
"We are committed to safe working practices at all times and reviewed our operating procedures following this incident."
