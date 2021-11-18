Leicester lights switch-on: Thousands of bulbs light up city
A city's streets and squares have been brought alive with 16,000 colourful bulbs at a festive light switch-on event.
A countdown was played out on speakers in five locations across Leicester, instead of the usual stage programme.
Other festive attractions in the city including a funfair and ferris wheel.
City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby said: "We have spread it out across the city centre so people can enjoy everything we are doing but enjoy it safely."
Last year the switch-on did not go-ahead because of the pandemic.
He said: "We do celebrations very well in Leicester. It has been a very frustrating and difficult 18 months but now we are back together, we are doing it in style.
"People really are loving it."
The mayor added the council is also advising people to take a Covid test before they come out.
"If they have any symptoms, stay safe, stay home," he said.
On Gallowtree Gate, red and white decorations span the street, while at the Town Hall the traditional Christmas Greetings motif was joined by some new LED Christmas trees.
A 50ft Christmas tree is sparkling at the Clock Tower, while the city's traditional nativity scene and a festive tableau scene is at Town Hall Square.
Most of the attractions will stay in place until January and a Jubilee Square ice rink is due to open in two weeks time.
In Derby, the lights were switched on on Saturday but former Blue star Simon Webbe was unable to attend as planned due to car problems.
In Nottingham, a new-look Christmas market opened on Monday after being closed down after one day last year due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
