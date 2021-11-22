Kirkby Bellars: Motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Leicestershire.
It happened on Station Lane in Kirkby Bellars at about 16:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The Leicestershire force said it involved a white Yamaha FZ1 motorbike. The rider, a man in his 20s, sustained serious injuries and died at the scene.
Officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen the crash, or the motorbike beforehand, to come forward to help with their investigation.
