BBC News

Two people taken to hospital after Leicester house fire

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Firefighters were called to Cranmer Street early on Tuesday morning

Two people have been taken to hospital after a house fire.

Firefighters were called to Cranmer Street in Leicester just before 02:00 GMT and saw smoke coming from the front door when they arrived.

The blaze was located on the ground floor of the property.

Two people were rescued from the fire and taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary. The extent of their injuries is not yet known, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service added.

An investigation will now take place to determine the cause of the blaze.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.