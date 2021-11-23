Two people taken to hospital after Leicester house fire
Two people have been taken to hospital after a house fire.
Firefighters were called to Cranmer Street in Leicester just before 02:00 GMT and saw smoke coming from the front door when they arrived.
The blaze was located on the ground floor of the property.
Two people were rescued from the fire and taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary. The extent of their injuries is not yet known, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service added.
An investigation will now take place to determine the cause of the blaze.
