Great British Bake Off: Chigs feeling 'every emotion' ahead of final
- Published
A baker has spoken of his nerves ahead of this evening's final of the Great British Bake Off.
Chigs Parmar made it through after receiving a Paul Hollywood handshake last week and winning star baker twice.
He joins two others in the tent on the final 2021 episode of the Channel 4 series.
The 40-year-old, who only learned to bake in lockdown, said: "I'm nervous, excited - every emotion you can feel, I'm having right now."
"It's absolutely crazy I've been on this journey.
"I think my imposter syndrome is gone now though, I've done pretty decently and I deserve my spot in the final," he added.
'Enjoy the ride'
When asked by BBC Radio Leicester presenter Jimmy Carpenter about becoming a "heartthrob", he added: "I have no comment on that, I don't know how it happened.
"It's mad how many comments I've been getting. I think it's since I put the glasses on."
He will be watching the final with his family, he said.
Leicestershire has had a winner before in the form of Rahul Mandal, a Loughborough University graduate.
He spoke to Chigs on the station's breakfast show and recommended he "just enjoy it".
"I was too nervous about a lot of things," he added.
"The main thing is to enjoy the journey and to enjoy the ride."