Leicester: Murder arrest after death of man assaulted in 2014
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man injured in an attack in 2014 died earlier this month.
Police said a post-mortem examination for 36-year-old Jamie Burrows, who died on 12 November, found his death "may have been as a result of an injury he suffered during the assault".
He was attacked at Belgrave Gate in Leicester in January 2014.
The arrested man, 35, has since been bailed pending further inquiries, a Leicestershire Police spokesman said.
