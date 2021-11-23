Labour Leicester councillor suspended in anti-Semitism probe
- Published
A Labour councillor has been suspended from the party pending an investigation into anti-Semitism allegations.
Jacky Nangreave, who represents Westcotes ward at Leicester City Council, was suspended over accusations about posts on her social media pages.
Labour Against Antisemitism said some posts claimed Jews were interfering in British politics, including leading a conspiracy against Jeremy Corbyn.
Ms Nangreave said the claims were "a misunderstanding".
"I am very sorry for what I see is a misunderstanding with the party and I hope it will be resolved positively soon," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I continue to be a councillor for Westcotes... residents can contact me about any problems they have with the council or the area," she said.
Labour Against Antisemitism has compiled a 16-page document of their allegations, including screenshots of a response to a Facebook post in which Ms Nangreave is alleged to have made under the account name Jacqueline Cryar.
Ms Nangreave has previously publicly declared support for other Labour Party members accused of anti-Semitism, including former MP Chris Williamson and Jackie Walker.
A Labour Party spokesperson said it could not comment on individual complaints but "takes all complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures".