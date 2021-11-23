Arrests after hundreds of stolen sewing machines recovered
Four men have been arrested after hundreds of sewing machines stolen from a lorry were recovered.
Leicestershire Police said the items, thought to be worth tens of thousands of pounds, were found in an unoccupied lorry in a layby in Coalville at about 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The force said the lorry, from which the machines were taken, was also found nearby.
The men were arrested after a search of the area around Stephenson Way.
The detained men, aged 31, 28, 25 and 18 and all from Doncaster, remain in custody while investigations continue.
Police have asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and any lorry drivers who parked in the layby, to come forward.
