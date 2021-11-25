Man jailed in Leicester for sex assault on teenage girl
A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been jailed for six months.
Paul Albert Smith, 35, of no fixed abode, had been standing trial after originally denying the offence but changed his plea to guilty.
Leicestershire Police said the 16-year-old victim had managed to record part of the assault on her phone.
Smith was also placed on the sex offenders register for seven years during sentencing at Leicester Crown Court.
The victim had confided in a family member that Smith had tried to kiss her and touch her inappropriately in April.
Smith was arrested and charged with the offence following an investigation.
Det Con Kam Kalia said: "The bravery of the victim to confide in a family member which then led to the incident being reported to police allowed us to fully investigate.
"We urge anyone who has been the victim of any kind of sexual offence to speak to someone and to report it to us."
