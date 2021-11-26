Leicester City v Legia Warsaw: Arrests after officers hurt in clashes
Seven people have been arrested after 12 police officers were injured during clashes with Legia Warsaw fans at their game against Leicester City.
Leicestershire Police said trouble broke out in the away section during the second half of the Europa League tie at the King Power Stadium.
Flares were let off and some supporters of the Polish club attempted to breach the segregated line, the force added.
Two of the injured officers required hospital treatment.
One of these was for concussion and the other was for a fractured wrist.
The Legia Warsaw fans were held back in the stadium and no further disorder was reported.
The force said those arrested remained in custody.
Leicester City supporter Mark Keen, 49, told the BBC he had been stood only a few metres away from the Legia Warsaw fans.
He said the atmosphere had initially been good, but in the second half some away fans disappeared under a large banner for several minutes.
When they emerged, they had put on face coverings and lit flares, and once those went out, some "surged" towards the police lines.
"It was really frightening," he added. "At one point I thought they'd get through.
"They started throwing missiles.
"I got hit with a stone in the elbow quite hard. My wife had a bottle of Coke hit her foot.
"They were throwing coffee cups and water bottles.
"I couldn't watch the game for the last 20 minutes, I was thinking about whether someone would come over."
Leicester City went on to win the game 3-1.
