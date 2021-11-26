Megan Newborough: Man admits killing woman, 23, but denies murder
A man has admitted killing a 23-year-old woman who was found dead on a rural lane but denies murdering her.
Megan Newborough was reported missing on 7 August and her body was discovered near Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire the next day.
At Leicester Crown Court, Ross Macullam, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder.
This plea was not accepted by the prosecution and he will stand trial on 7 March.
Mr Macullam, of Windsor Close, Coalville, is accused of murdering Ms Newborough in Coalville on 6 August.
Ms Newborough, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, was discovered dead on Charley Road after police were called there in the early hours of 8 August.
Her family previously said in a statement: "There are no words to describe how much we as a family are completely heartbroken and devastated.
"Megan was the most generous, loving and caring person and we have been robbed of our treasured daughter."
