Leicester pair deny murder of baby found unresponsive in cot
- Published
A man and a woman have denied murdering a four-week-old boy who was found unresponsive in his cot in 2017.
Leicestershire Police previously said Ollie Davis was discovered on the morning of 21 October in Upper Temple Walk, Beaumont Leys, Leicester.
Kayleigh Driver, 29, and Michael Davis, 27, pleaded not guilty to five offences, including murder, on Friday.
They are due to stand trial at Leicester Crown Court on 4 October next year.
Ms Driver and Mr Davis, both of Carlisle Street, denied murder, causing or allowing the death of a child, two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.
Following the hearing, the pair were released on conditional bail.
Police said they were arrested on 27 October 2017, and since then, a "complex investigation" had been carried out.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.