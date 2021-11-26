Five charged over Leicester City match trouble
- Published
Five men have been charged following violence at the Legia Warsaw game against Leicester City.
Seven people were arrested and 12 police officers injured on Thursday when those in the Legia Warsaw area tried to break through to home fans.
Two of the injured officers required hospital treatment.
Three men have been charged with public order offences, one with a public order offence and drug possession and another with assault.
A 34-year-old man from London has been charged with one count of assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Another man, 26, from London is charged with public order and possession of a controlled class B drug.
Three men aged, 21, 30 and 31, from Market Harborough, Blaby and Leicester are charged with public order.
All are due to appear at Loughborough Magistrates' Court on 10 December.
A 30-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a controlled class B drug have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
