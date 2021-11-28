Hinckley Road explosion: Memorial to people killed in Leicester
A permanent memorial has been unveiled close to the site of an explosion which killed five people.
Mary Ragoobeer, her two sons, Shane and Sean, Shane's girlfriend Leah Reek and shop worker Viktorija Ijevleva all died in the blast in Hinckley Road, Leicester, in February 2018.
A plaque has now been placed on land opposite the shop and flat where a makeshift memorial had been created.
Councillor Ted Cassidy had campaigned for the permanent tribute.
The building has now been demolished but Daniel Bennett, who was a friend of Sean Ragoobeer, said the memorial was important for everyone in the community.
"It's something permanent," he said. "It shows that whatever happens throughout time they will never be forgotten.
"It'll be in the area forever and everybody will be able to look it and say this is for them and they will always be remembered.
"The Ragoobeer family's legacy will go on."
The 21-year-old said hearing of Sean's death was "heartbreaking" but everyone had helped each other cope with the grief.
"There were so many services at school, neighbours, friends and family all stepped together and we all got really close," he added.
"We have made new friends out of it, with Shane's group of friends.
"Just sticking with each other has been important and helped everybody."
Ms Reek had been visiting her boyfriend ,who lived with his family in a flat above the shop, when the explosion happened.
Mary Ragoobeer's third son, Scotty, who was 15 at the time, survived after he was pulled out of the rubble by police and members of the public just before the blast site was engulfed by flames.
Three men were jailed for murder in 2018 after they were found guilty of blowing up the shop in a £300,000 insurance scam.
The trial had heard Ms Ijevleva, who had been in a relationship with one of the men and knew of their plan, was "left to die because she knew too much".
