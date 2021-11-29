Daniel Sih: Man who beat and controlled partner jailed
- Published
A man who police said dictated what his partner ate and when she slept before assaulting her has been jailed.
Leicestershire Police said Daniel Sih controlled his victim's behaviour over a period of several years when they lived together in Market Harborough.
Sih's crimes were brought to the attention of officers when he attacked her in June 2020.
The 41-year-old, from Desborough, Northamptonshire, was jailed for 27 months at Leicester Crown Court.
'Often became violent'
After the assault last summer, the victim told officers Sih had used her money to go on holiday by himself, and had also treated himself to a new watch with her earnings.
She also told police he was verbally abusive, would dictate what she could and could not eat, how long she was allowed to sleep and often became violent, leaving her with bruises.
Sih later admitted assault by beating and engaging in coercive/controlling behaviour and was sentenced on Friday.
Det Con Robin Bonell said: "Sih's victim has shown immense bravery in speaking out about the physical and psychological harm he caused.
"They are no longer in a relationship with one another and I hope that she can now move on with her life and take some comfort from the fact he has been brought to justice and is now serving time in prison."
Sih is also subject to a restraining order, which means he cannot contact the victim.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.