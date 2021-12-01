Saddington: Assaults reported at joint hunt meet
Police are appealing for witnesses after activists said they were assaulted while monitoring hunt groups.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to Saddington on Saturday after the two hunt saboteurs said they had been punched and kicked.
One of the men, aged 61, was taken to hospital and treated for concussion.
Police were called following a joint meet of the Cottesmore and Fernie hunt groups. The BBC has approached both groups for comment.
Officers said that when they responded to the report of assault, two men identified themselves as victims but said they wished to continue monitoring the hunt.
The spokesperson added: "However, a call was received a short time later stating that one of the men required medical treatment."
The hunt saboteurs, from Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire, said one man was punched in the head, then kicked in the head while on the ground, while another was "repeatedly punched in the head", and one "had their knee stamped on".
The group from Hertfordshire said some of its recording equipment was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Leicestershire Police.
