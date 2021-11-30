Oadby: Two people arrested in illegal streaming crackdown
Two people have been arrested as part of a police investigation into illegal streaming.
Officers carrying out a warrant in Oadby, Leicestershire, found equipment "relating to the dissemination of paid-for TV services through internet protocol television" on Monday.
A man, 33, and a 48-year-old woman were held on suspicion of infringing copyright by communicating work.
Both have been released under investigation.
Leicestershire Police said they also shut down the online platform where people were accessing subscription material, with a message warning users against illegal streaming displayed instead.
Kieron Sharp, from FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft), said the police raid sent a message "not only to those facilitating this illegal activity but also to those choosing to consume content in this way".
"Providing illegal streaming services is a serious crime and consumers paying for these services should be aware that they are giving their money directly to criminals," he said.
