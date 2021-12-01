Triumph marks millionth motorcycle milestone in Hinckley
A British firm has celebrated a "milestone in its modern era" by unveiling its one millionth motorcycle.
Triumph has revealed the custom-painted model, which is the millionth bike it has built since the brand's return in 1990, at its headquarters in Hinckley.
The silver motorcycle is based on the firm's Tiger 900 Rally Pro model.
It will go on show at the Leicestershire firm's factory visitor experience in a display created for the company's 120th anniversary next year.
Chief executive Nick Bloor said: "Everyone at Triumph is incredibly proud to have played a part in achieving such a momentous moment in the modern history of this iconic brand."
Triumph, which was originally established in 1902, went into receivership in the 1980s but returned in 1990.
Its motorcycles have featured in movies including Jurassic World, The Great Escape and Mission: Impossible II.
The company also produced stunt bikes used in the new James Bond film No Time To Die.
Triumph employs about 2,000 people worldwide.