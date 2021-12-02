Leicestershire Youth and Justice Service 'requires improvement'
Youth justice services in Leicestershire need to improve, according to inspectors.
Leicestershire Youth and Justice Service supervises children aged 10 to 17 in the justice system, with many in care.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Probation praised staff and services but found issues with how cautions or community resolutions were managed.
The county council said "significant changes" had already been made.
HM Inspectorate of Probation said its inspection, which found the service "requires improvement", looked at areas like leadership, staffing and facilities as well as management of children serving court sentences - court disposals - and children serving cautions or community resolutions - out-of-court disposals.
It found a recent reorganisation was "largely successful" with services expanded, and staff were positive about their work.
The report also said the services and interventions available for the most complex children were "impressive".
'Insufficient oversight'
But it also highlighted shortcomings in how the safety and wellbeing of children, and the risk they may pose, was assessed.
Chief inspector of probation, Justin Russell, said: "There are failings in how children given cautions or community resolutions are managed - and the management board do not appear to have had sufficient oversight of this."
The inspection made six recommendations to Leicestershire Youth and Justice Service, including the need for improvements to be made to children's access to speech and language services, improved oversight of out-of-court disposal procedures, and general improvements required to the oversight of assessments of children's wellbeing and their risk of harm.
Councillor Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said: "Since the inspection, in August, we have already made significant changes, particularly to our work with young people outside of the court process.
"These changes have been made in response to the inspection findings and will lead to positive improvements and ensure we can deliver the best quality service to our young people."
