Loughborough man jailed for abuse of nine-year-old girl
A Leicestershire man who "started abusing a girl when she was nine years old" has been jailed.
Alan Glendinning was arrested after the girl's mother became suspicious of how he behaved near her, police said.
The 51-year-old, from Rutland Street, Loughborough, admitted seven charges including sexual assault.
At Leicester Crown Court he was jailed for seven years and one month and is subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Glendinning pleaded guilty to four counts of sexually assaulting a child under 13, two counts of assault by penetration of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
Police said the girl, now a teenager, recalled a number of occasions when he touched her inappropriately.
She said she had a bond with him, but was scared to speak out as she did not want to lose his trust.
Indecent images of children - including some of the victim - were found on Glendinning's phone, police said.
