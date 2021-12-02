Parvovirus outbreak causes Leicester RSPCA centre to close
An animal rescue centre has been closed to the public due to an outbreak of a contagious disease.
RSPCA Woodside Animal Centre in Leicester said parvovirus has been found in some puppies it recently rehomed.
The centre, in Scudamore Road, is to stay closed for two weeks.
The RSPCA said: "All of the dogs in our care will continue to receive regular vet checks and we'll seek treatment for any who cause us concern."
The shop remains open and cats can still be viewed by appointment but visitors have been asked not to bring their own dogs in with them.
In a post on Facebook the centre said: "As yet we are not sure if it was a severe reaction to the live vaccine they [the rehomed puppies] were given on Friday here by our visiting vet."
What is parvovirus?
- Parvovirus attacks cells in a dog's intestines, stopping it from absorbing nutrients
- This causes weakness and dehydration
- Symptoms includes foul-smelling diarrhoea with blood in it, vomiting, loss of appetite, collapse, depression, fever and sudden death
- Dogs and puppies can be vaccinated against parvovirus from the age of six weeks, with boosters needed
- It is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through unvaccinated dogs
Source: Blue Cross
A RSPCA spokesperson said: "Our team at Woodside Animal Centre have made the difficult decision to close for two weeks following an unexpected outbreak of parvovirus amongst a group of puppies who were recently rehomed.
"We're supporting the families of the puppies and assisting with veterinary fees, and will be keeping a close eye on a number of other puppies who remain in our care to ensure they do not show any symptoms."
