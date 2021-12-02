BBC News

Measham: Murder arrest after man found dead at house

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Leicestershire Police were called to Hart Drive on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was found dead at a house.

Leicestershire Police were called to a home in Hart Drive, Measham, at about 16:50 GMT on Wednesday and discovered the man, who was in his 70s.

A 26-year-old man, from Measham, was detained at the address and remains in custody, the force added.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while inquiries continue, and police have appealed for information.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.