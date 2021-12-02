Covid: Ed Sheeran thanks Leicester nurse for work in pandemic
Pop star Ed Sheeran has thanked an intensive care nurse for her work during the Covid pandemic.
He joined Rod Stewart and Duran Duran in a special project to pay tribute to key workers on BBC local radio.
Kirstie Hill, who works at the Leicester Royal Infirmary, got the chance to speak to her hero Ed Sheeran as part of the project.
Ms Hill chatted to the Suffolk singer about the Covid lockdowns and what new parenting skills he had learned.
'Ducks on a pond'
Ed said: "We had a baby during lockdown and I spent my time reading books and preparing for being a father.
"I learnt carpentry and built a cot out of cherrywood, and when Lyra was born it was about learning how to be a good dad.
"The lovely thing about being a first-time dad is that no-one knows what they're doing at the beginning.
"I spoke to my friend who is a dad, and he likened being a parent to ducks on a pond, so calm on top but underneath, the legs are frantic."
Ms Hill, who gave out hugs to colleagues and patients in PPE (personal protective equipment) to boost morale during the pandemic, told the singer she had taken up crocheting during lockdown.
The episode will air on local BBC radio stations at 09:00 GMT, from Monday 27 December to Friday 31 December.
