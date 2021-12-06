Covid: First Omicron case confirmed in Leicestershire
Health officials in Leicestershire are calling for residents to take care after a first case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was confirmed.
Leicestershire County Council said the case was discovered in the Oadby and Wigston area, with staff working to identify close contacts.
It said further cases are anticipated in the coming days.
Mike Sandys, the county's director of public health, said further investigations were being carried out.
"As in other parts of the country, we are working closely with UKHSA [UK Health Security Agency] to take all appropriate actions and identify any close contacts," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"While further investigations are carried out, it's more important than ever that Leicestershire residents follow the latest Covid-19 safety measures and take every possible precaution to reduce their risk of infection.
"Please keep washing your hands regularly, wear a mask in shops and on public transport, open windows if you're meeting people indoors and keep taking rapid coronavirus tests at home at least twice a week - especially before going out or meeting up with others."
Leicester City Council said it was currently unaware of any cases in the city, but said it was "a constantly changing situation that we are monitoring closely".
As of Sunday there were 246 Omicron cases confirmed in the UK, rising by 86 in 24 hours.
