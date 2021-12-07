Covid: Leicestershire school working with authorities over cases
A primary school is in daily contact with local authorities after recording "high numbers" of Covid-19 cases.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was working with Meadowdale Primary School in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, to limit the spread of the virus.
The school remains open with enhanced cleaning, ventilated classrooms and the reintroduction of "bubbles".
It said it was following guidance outlined by the local authority.
The school said it was working closely with health protection teams in Leicestershire to manage the impact of coronavirus cases.
A spokesperson said: "With the support of the public health specialists, the school is following the guidance outlined in the Local Authority's Outbreak Management Plan.
"Staff are implementing measures such as re-introducing bubbles, conducting enhanced cleaning, ventilating classrooms, moving PE outdoors where possible and limiting performances and visits.
"Staff are wearing masks in communal areas and testing regularly."
The school said parents were being kept informed about the situation.
