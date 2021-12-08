Covid: Several Omicron cases confirmed in Rutland
- Published
Several cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron have been identified in Rutland.
Mike Sandys, the county's director of public health, said all confirmed cases were self-isolating and close contacts were being identified.
He added the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had started an investigation.
On Tuesday the agency said there had been 437 confirmed cases of the variant, first detected in South Africa, in the UK.
Work is still being carried out to establish how Omicron differs from other variants in terms of severity and transmission rate.
'Take every precaution'
Mr Sandys said: "We are working closely with UKHSA to take all appropriate actions and identify any close contacts.
"All those with confirmed cases are now self-isolating, in line with government guidelines.
"It's extremely important that Rutland residents follow the latest Covid safety measures and take every possible precaution to reduce their risk of transmission.
"With community transmission of Omicron now believed to be in evidence in large parts of the country, we should expect more cases and take extra care."
Rutland's seven-day Covid-19 infection rate was 723.9 per 100,000 people for the week up to 2 December.
The England average for the same period was 483.7.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.