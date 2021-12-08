Enderby brass band's future at risk over unsafe rehearsal room
A brass band formed more than 120 years ago says its future is under threat after its rehearsal room was declared unsafe.
Enderby Band owns a cabin next to Huncote Leisure Centre in Leicestershire but both buildings were closed by the council when high methane levels were found in the area.
It has left the group searching for a new permanent base.
Failure to find one could spell the end of the band, its president said.
The leisure centre is due to reopen once remedial work has been carried out but Enderby Band said it had been told by the district council its building would not be safe to use again.
The organisation, which comprises several senior and junior bands, with more than 150 members, has asked for the local community's help in finding an affordable alternative.
Band president Garry Sleath said they needed a room to rehearse in and a room to store their equipment, both about 15 sqm (161 sqft).
"What we've been having to do is hire rehearsal facilities, which can be here, there and everywhere - and that's costing us a huge amount of money.
"If we don't find something that's affordable then we're going to go bankrupt and cease to exist.
"I'm coming up to my 60th year of being involved with Enderby Band.
"Should this situation not be resolved and if this was the end of the band, it would break my heart," he said.
'Unique circumstances'
Blaby District Council said: "We understand the difficulties our partners have been experiencing whilst access to the site is restricted for safety reasons.
"Officers have helped to suggest alternative rehearsal venues in a suitable location for the band.
"Due to the unique circumstances of this situation, we have offered the Enderby Band temporary access to one of our large meeting rooms for rehearsals.
"Additionally, we have offered to accommodate a storage unit on the site of our council offices on a temporary basis to ensure the group can access their equipment.
"We'd like to thank the Enderby Band and the other partners who use the site for their patience as we continue our work to mitigate the landfill gas levels."
