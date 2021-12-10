Owner's cat found at nearby Hinckley factory after 14 years
The owner of a cat which had been missing for 14 years said she was "astounded" after her pet was found visiting nearby factories.
Ruth Armstrong said she had almost accepted that her cat Elsa would not return to her home in Hinckley, Leicestershire.
But she was reunited with Elsa after her microchip was scanned by the RSPCA.
Staff at a nearby industrial estate contacted the charity as they were concerned about a lump above her eye.
The RSPCA said workers at the Nutts Lane industrial estate had seen Elsa wandering around for years and would feed her.
Ms Armstrong, who lives just half a mile away from the estate, said she was "shocked" when she got a call to say Elsa had been found.
"When your pet goes missing you go through all the emotions. You go through fear and grieving and after a certain point there is almost an acceptance of it.
"I always thought about her but as time went on I thought 'she's an old lady now and might not be so well,'" she said.
Ms Armstrong said one night security worker at Hammonds, a firm based on the industrial estate, had looked after Elsa and fed her.
Happy ending
However, when he was on holiday, his replacement became concerned about the lump on her head and contacted the RSPCA.
RSPCA inspector Allison North said: "I'm so thrilled that we have been able to help reunite this senior cat with her owners - what a lovely happy ending.
"It really does show just how important microchipping your pet is. The microchip can be scanned and matched to the owner's contact details which are kept on a database."
Ms Armstrong said Elsa seemed to have been well looked after since going missing in 2007.
"Someone from another unit said they had been looking after her too and giving her chicken from their sandwiches.
"I think she's been batting her eyelids at everyone on that site and grabbing what food she can.
"They said they just thought she was a stray and they were doing what they could for her all this time."
She said Elsa has her first operation to remove the tumour above her eye next week.
