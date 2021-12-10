Copt Oak: More arrests after woman looking for dog attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and two more people have been detained after a woman was attacked while looking for a dog.
Leicestershire Police said two men and a woman went to Copt Oak Road in Copt Oak on Wednesday after being told a stolen car belonging to one of the men had been found.
A black and ginger lurcher called Duke was in the vehicle when it was stolen.
The woman, in her 30s, remains in a serious but stable condition.
Officers were called to a service station in Markfield following a report a woman was seriously injured, with police told she was attacked in Copt Oak Road.
The force said the car was later found in Ulverscroft but the dog remains missing.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with another 18-year-old man and 17-year-old girl held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They were located in Merseyside on Thursday, police said.
Two men - aged 52 and 30 - detained on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday have since been bailed.
