Copt Oak: Teenager charged after attack leaves woman in hospital
A man has been charged after an attack on a woman left her in hospital.
Leicestershire Police said it responded to a call in Copt Oak on the evening of 8 December.
An 18-year-old, from Copt Oak, was charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.
He is set to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later, while two other teenagers arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.
