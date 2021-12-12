Arrest as woman hit by car after Leicester fight
- Published
A woman has been arrested after another woman was hit by a car following a fight.
Leicestershire Police said officers believe a fight involving "a number of women" took place on Dryden Street in Leicester at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
A force spokesman said a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The victim remains in hospital with "serious" injuries.
Police are also examining CCTV footage appearing to show the car involved in a separate collision at the junction of Bedford Street South and Byron Street later that morning.
Det Con Emma Clark, from Leicestershire Police, said: "Although this incident happened at [04:00] we know there were a number of people and taxis around at the time near to Dryden Street.
"We would very much like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and in particular if any taxis or cars have any dashcam footage of what happened."
