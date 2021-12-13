Leicester City v Legia Warsaw: Three men sentenced after match trouble
Three men have been sentenced after clashes between police and football fans at a Europa League match.
Leicestershire Police said 14 officers were attacked and injured during the game between Leicester City and Legia Warsaw on 25 November.
Two needed hospital treatment, with one suffering a broken wrist.
Flares were set off at the King Power Stadium and fans tried to breach the line between the two sets of supporters, the force added.
'Not acceptable'
At Loughborough Magistrates' Court on Friday, Karol Kaliszewicz admitted two counts of assaulting an emergency worker against two police officers, who did not sustain serious injuries.
The 34-year-old also admitted one count of assault against a steward.
Kaliszewicz, of West Plaza, Town Lane, Staines upon Thames, was handed a 12-month community order, told to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work and received a three-year football banning order.
Daniel Beldycki, 31, of Taunton Road in Leicester, pleaded guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.
He was handed a 12-month community order and told to do 50 hours of unpaid work. He was also given a three-year banning order.
Nathan Cramp, 30, of Westfield Close, Blaby, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
He was handed a conditional discharge.
Det Ch Insp Paul Kenyon, of Leicestershire Police, said: "A significant amount of resource from the police, as well as from the club, were deployed to respond to this unnecessary and uncalled for disorder.
"The actions of some resulted in 14 officers being assaulted and injured. This is simply not acceptable and inquiries into the events of that evening are still continuing."
The Foxes won the game 3-1 but were ultimately knocked out of the Europa League by Napoli on 9 December.
