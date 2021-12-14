Leicester: Police appeal as woman hit by car after fight
A woman remains seriously ill in hospital after being hit by a car in a Leicester street, following a fight.
The woman in her 20s was injured in Dryden Street in the city centre at about 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said she was in a serious but stable condition and made a further appeal for information.
A 21-year-old woman from Leicester, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has since been released under investigation.
Leicestershire Police said they were called to the area after a report of a fight involving a number of women, one of whom was then involved in a collision with a car.
Det Con Emma Clark urged anyone with information, who had not yet spoken to officers, to get in touch.
"Although the incident happened at 4am, we know there were a number of people and taxis in the Dryden Street area at the time of the incident," she said.
DC Clark added that the car was also involved in a collision at the junction of Byron Street/Bedford Street South at 04:47 GMT.
"We are also appealing to anyone who saw or who was involved in this collision to urgently come forward and assist us with our enquiries."
