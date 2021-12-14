Leicestershire Police officer injured while trying to stop bike theft
A police officer is in hospital after being assaulted while trying to stop a bicycle theft in Leicester.
Police said the officer, who was off-duty and in plain clothes, was in the High Street at about 17:20 GMT on Monday when he saw a man stealing a sky blue bike from outside a shop.
He tried to arrest the suspect but was thrown into the road and suffered a serious head injury.
The officer's condition is described as stable.
Leicestershire Police said after the officer was injured, at the junction with St Augustine Road, the suspect rode off on the bicycle along Braunstone Gate and Hinckley Road, before turning on to Great Central Way.
The suspect has not been located and inquiries are ongoing, the force added.
Anyone with any information - including motorists who were driving nearby at the time - has been asked to contact police.