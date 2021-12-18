Stoney Cove diving centre puts Christmas tree under water
- Published
A diving centre has anchored a Christmas tree six metres (19ft) under water as a festive attraction for visitors.
The tree, which is illuminated and has festive music playing around it, has proved popular with visitors to Stoney Cove diving centre in Leicestershire.
Gary Price, a centre manager, said the tree gave divers "something different at Christmas".
Customers said they enjoyed the tree, though one said the music was "eerie".
The tree was anchored to the bottom at the beginning of December and then decorated with battery-powered, waterproof lights and speakers by Leicestershire Scouts.
"It's become a bit of a tradition here, it's almost as if it wouldn't be Christmas without the underwater tree," said Mr Price.
"Why do we do it? If we've got divers underwater and they want to see things, why not give them something different at Christmas?"
Waterproof presents
Mr Price said the tree was quite large, so could be seen even by swimmers on the surface of the water.
"It lights up and plays music but the cables are quite safe in the water," he said.
"You can hear the music from all over the lake."
"We are always looking at ways of making the tree more fun.
"Who knows, maybe next year we can put waterproof presents underneath."
'Horror movie music'
It joins a submarine, boats and an armoured vehicle at the bottom of the pool.
One diver said they thought the tree was "a good, festive idea".
Another joked: "It's a bit confusing because our dive computers make beeping noises when there is something wrong, so you hear this music and wonder what the problem is!"
However, another said they found the music "eerie".
"It's like something out of a horror movie," he said.
"The sound carries the entire way across the lake and all you hear is the tingling."
Bur Mr Price said the music was only confusing for divers who had not noticed the tree.
"When you go deep and you've not seen it and you don't know where the music is from, it can be creepy," he said.
