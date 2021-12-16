Bagworth: Man jailed for 30 years after village shooting
- Published
A man who shot another man in the chest has been jailed for 30 years.
Leicestershire Police said a 22-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after officers were called to Barlestone Road in Bagworth at about 21:20 on 29 April.
Henry Gaskin went on trial on 3 December, but changed his plea and admitted attempted murder.
The 54-year-old, of Lands End Road in Thorne, South Yorkshire, was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday.
Police said Gaskin was arrested in Humberside on 4 May.
The victim's condition has improved, but he continues to receive medical treatment, the force added.
Det Insp Mark Parish, senior investigating officer in the case, said: "This was a challenging investigation that involved both officers from across Leicestershire Police as well as colleagues from other forces who aided our inquiries.
"Henry Gaskin is a dangerous individual who [was] prepared to use extreme violence - and a firearm - in order to try and take a person's life.
"He didn't care for the consequences of his actions."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.